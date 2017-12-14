Boy Hit By Car And Killed In Bournemouth

A five-year-old boy's died after being hit by a car in Bournemouth.

He'd been crossing Naseby Road in Ensbury Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say he died later in hospital from a head injury and the woman driving was 'shaken but unhurt'.

At 3.54pm on Wednesday 13 December, Dorset Police was called to reports of a very serious collision involving a black Vauxhall Corsa and a five-year-old boy as he crossed Naseby Road.

The boy, from Bournemouth, sustained a serious head injury and was taken to Poole Hospital. He died a short time later. His parents have been informed and the coroner notified.

The driver of the car, a local woman aged in her 20s, was shaken but uninjured.

Police Sergeant Joe Pardey, of the traffic unit, said:

"It is with great sadness for me to say that this young boy died from the injuries he sustained in the collision. Our thoughts are with all his family and friends.

"I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision and has yet to speak to officers to please contact Dorset Police.

"I would ask anybody who was in the area at the time to consider any dashcam or CCTV footage they may have which could assist us in our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 13:269. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.