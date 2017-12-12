Car Driven At Bournemouth Club Staff

Two men have been arrested after door staff at a Bournemouth nightclub had a car driven at them.

A row started outside Halo on Exeter Road in the early hours of Tuesday (12 December), before two men went back in a Vauxhall Corsa.

Three people were injured.

One man's being held on suspicion of attempted murder.

Dorset Police received a report at 2.19am of a serious assault outside Halo nightclub between staff members and two men.

It was reported that a short time before the assault took place, the two men had an altercation with staff before leaving the area. The two men then allegedly returned to the nightclub in a black Vauxhall Corsa and drove directly at door staff.

The road was closed earlier from Gervis Place to the nightclub and a cordon is in place to allow officers to thoroughly examine the scene.

Three men have sustained injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 19-year-old man from Blandford has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a driving offence. A 21-year-old Poole man has been arrested on suspicion of assault. They are both currently assisting officers with their enquiries.

Chief Inspector Heather Dixey, of Dorset Police, said:

"There were a number of people in the area at the time and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 12:20. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.