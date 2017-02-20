Cyclist Dies After Hitting Parked Car In Bournemouth

Police are investigating the death of an elderly cyclist in Bournemouth - after he crashed into a parked car.

The 79-year-old suffered a serious head injury in the Cranmer Road car park in Winton on Saturday.

He was flown to hospital but died from his injuries.

Dorset Police said:

'Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a fatal collision in Bournemouth.

'At around 3.45pm on Saturday 18 February 2017 it was reported that a collision occurred between a bicycle and a white Mitsbubishi L200 that was parked in the Cranmer Road car park in Winton.

'The cyclist - a 79-year-old local man - suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Southampton General Hospital by air ambulance. He sadly died from his injuries later that evening.

'His next of kin have been informed and the coroner notified.'

Police Constable Shaun Ferguson, of the traffic unit, said:

"I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the cyclist prior to the incident to please contact police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 18:267. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.