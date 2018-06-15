Dorset Farms Struggle After Sheep Thefts

A Dorset farmer's told Heart CCTV won’t solve the problem of sheep thefts happening across the county.

Since April, more than 200 lambs and sheep, some of them pregnant, have been stolen from Dorset farms, with Dorset Police’s rural crime team branding the area as a new ‘hotspot’ for the crime.

Farmer, James Bowditch has told Heart why he thinks this is happening:

“Lambs are now over £100 apiece. Even a cull ewe at the end of its life is worth between £80 and £100 so it’s a very easy, tempting bit of catch to pick up in a rural area.”

James says installing security cameras won’t solve it because despite the issue of slow broadband and network speeds in rural areas having improved, most thefts happen during the night in unmarked vehicles. He's calling for a dedicated rural crime phone line.

He also says farms within easy access to main roads are more likely to be hit due to the convenience of escaping quickly:

“The areas where they can get themselves to the dual carriageways is becoming a problem. The more, narrowed-lane areas where it’s more difficult to get out, is better if you’re in a more rural area.

“It’s hit and miss where these gangs come down – a ‘smash and grab’ to get as many in their lorry, van or truck as they can fit in.”

Tom Balchin from Dorset's Rural Crime team says the four thefts are being investigated and has this advice:

“Locking gates with chains, block up any gaps in the hedges, install wildlife cameras which allow 24/7 viewing from a smartphone, gate alarms, marking sheep and cattle with forensic marking solution.

“Technology is catching up with rural crime and hopefully there’ll soon be products available on the market which will help farmers.”

It's thought the sheep are being sold cheaper than usual for a quick sale, but it’s not known where they’re being taken. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Dorset’s rural crime police team on 101.