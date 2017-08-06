Dorset Woman's Engagement Ring Stolen On Wedding Day

6th August 2017, 10:12

A woman from East Lulworth in Dorset is appealing for help online, after her engagement ring was stolen - on her wedding day.

Lusea Warner-Gale had just tied the knot in Symondsbury near Bridport last Wednesday, when two cars were broken into.

She says she's 'heartbroken'.

Lusea posted on Facebook: 

'I happily got married to my best friend James Gale, on Wednesday at St. John's Church Symondsbury (near Bridport, Dorset) at 3.30pm.

'Except the the most terrible thing happened......

'Just after we got married, (sometime between 4.30 and 6pm) two cars were broken into. The windows were smashed and bags were stolen, inside my Maid of Honours bag was my engagement ring. This ring meant the world to me. I had designed this ring, and I loved it so very much. As a result, I was a heart broken bride and was reduced to tears on my special day.

'I'm begging the universe that if they know of its whereabouts or if they saw anything strange in Symondsbury on the 2nd, please could they let me know or the police.'

(Pic: Lusea Arabella Karenza Warner on Facebook)

