Dorset Woman's Engagement Ring Stolen On Wedding Day

Portsmouth Naval Base Improvements Start
£12m Project To Create New Heat And Power Plant For New Carriers Which Are Due To Arrive Shortly.
A woman from East Lulworth in Dorset is appealing for help online, after her engagement ring was stolen - on her wedding day.
Lusea Warner-Gale had just tied the knot in Symondsbury near Bridport last Wednesday, when two cars were broken into.
She says she's 'heartbroken'.
Lusea posted on Facebook:
'I happily got married to my best friend James Gale, on Wednesday at St. John's Church Symondsbury (near Bridport, Dorset) at 3.30pm.
'Except the the most terrible thing happened......
'Just after we got married, (sometime between 4.30 and 6pm) two cars were broken into. The windows were smashed and bags were stolen, inside my Maid of Honours bag was my engagement ring. This ring meant the world to me. I had designed this ring, and I loved it so very much. As a result, I was a heart broken bride and was reduced to tears on my special day.
'I'm begging the universe that if they know of its whereabouts or if they saw anything strange in Symondsbury on the 2nd, please could they let me know or the police.'
(Pic: Lusea Arabella Karenza Warner on Facebook)
Officers found more than £7,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine after searching a house.
56-year-old Barry Harkcom admitted downloading more than 70,000 images.
A coroner's recorded a narrative verdict at the inquest for former chef Ryan Lock - who joined Kurdish forces in Syria last year.
