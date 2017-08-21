Gun Fired At Bournemouth House's Window

Gun shots have been fired at the window of a house in Bournemouth.

No-one was hurt on Wimborne Road just after midnight yesterday - police think the men were looking for someone who wasn't there.

Five men have been arrested and released under investigation.

At 12.30am on Sunday 20 August, Dorset Police received a report that two men attended a property on Wimborne Road and woke up the occupants by throwing stones at the window. When the occupants got up to look, it was then reported that gun shots were fired at a window. The men were then reported to have left the scene in a car. Officers attended and carried out a search of the area, assisted by the NPAS helicopter. Two men aged 24, two men aged 22 and a 23-year-old man, all from the Liverpool area, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. A 24-year-old man was further arrested on suspicion of threats to kill. All five men have now been released under investigation.