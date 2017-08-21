Gun Fired At Bournemouth House's Window

Portsmouth Skipper Makes History
Gun shots have been fired at the window of a house in Bournemouth.
No-one was hurt on Wimborne Road just after midnight yesterday - police think the men were looking for someone who wasn't there.
Five men have been arrested and released under investigation.
At 12.30am on Sunday 20 August, Dorset Police received a report that two men attended a property on Wimborne Road and woke up the occupants by throwing stones at the window. When the occupants got up to look, it was then reported that gun shots were fired at a window.
The men were then reported to have left the scene in a car. Officers attended and carried out a search of the area, assisted by the NPAS helicopter.
Two men aged 24, two men aged 22 and a 23-year-old man, all from the Liverpool area, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. A 24-year-old man was further arrested on suspicion of threats to kill. All five men have now been released under investigation.
Detective Inspector Kate Lill, of Bournemouth CID, said: "It is reported that this was a targeted incident and the men arrived at the property in search of someone who was not at the address.
"We have carried out initial house-to-house enquiries within the area and a full investigation is underway.
"I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information which may help me with my investigation, to please get in touch immediately."
Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out patrols in the area in the coming days and can be approached with any community concerns.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 20:14. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
