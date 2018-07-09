Injured Man Held Over Bournemouth Murder

A woman's been found stabbed to death at a flat in Bournemouth, with a murder investigation underway.

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man who's in hospital with wounds to his leg, after being called to Richmond Gardens on Sunday morning (8 July).

At 5am, Dorset Police were called by the ambulance service to reports that a man had sustained stab wounds to his leg in the area of Richmond Hill.

Officers attended the location and following a number of enquiries found the body of a woman in a flat. Her next of kin have yet to be informed. The coroner has been notified.

The injured man, who is 20 years old and from Bournemouth, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, but was taken to hospital.

A full investigation is now underway led by detectives from Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT).

Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire, of the MCIT, said:

“The woman in the flat was found with stab wounds and we are now investigating the circumstances of her death.

“A post-mortem examination will be held in due course to establish the cause of her death.

“I am appealing for anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious in the area during the night or in the early hours of this morning, or has any information that could assist our investigation, to please come forward.”

A cordon has been put in place at Richmond Gardens while crime scene investigators examine the scene.

Officers are also carrying out house-to-house visits and making CCTV enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 8:125. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.