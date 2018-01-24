'Lost Opportunities' Before Dorset Toddler Murder

An independent review, into the murder of a Dorset toddler, has found opportunities were missed to identify problems in his home.

Joseph Eke was jailed for 18 years for killing his partner's two-year-old son Harry House, in Broadmayne in 2016.

The report says that was 'impossible to predict' but lessons can be learned.

Dorset Safeguarding Children Board's review set out to establish what can be learned from the events leading up to the toddler's death, and the how agencies involved with the family, could have done things differently.

The report concludes that although the crime would have been impossible to predict, there were lost opportunities to identify problems within the home, and that all agencies can learn lessons which should improve the response to similar situations in the future.

Since the review began, agencies across the county have made changes to try and minimise the chance of such a tragic case happening again.

Dorset's Safeguarding Children Board (DSCB) is responsible for making sure that any findings are translated into learning.

Independent Chair of the Dorset Safeguarding Children Board, Sarah Elliott, said:

"This was a very tragic case and I'd like to express our condolences to the family. The review, which examined the detailed circumstances of this case and each agency's involvement with the family, has allowed us to look at how we all work with vulnerable families and share information with each other. We have highlighted where lessons can be learned, in particular, improving our knowledge of, and response to, domestic abuse.

"Although there were many agencies and services working with this family, it appears that there was not one particular service or agency that looked at the whole picture. This is not good enough.

"Since this devastating case, for which the offender has been brought to justice and is serving a lengthy prison sentence, agencies have been working very hard to address the areas highlighted in the review and change the way they operate. It's vital that the right information is shared with the right people, at the right time, to reduce the risk of a similar case happening again."