Man Attacked Outside Travelodge In Poole

A 48-year-old's been questioned after a man was attacked in a car outside a Travelodge hotel in Poole.

He was punched in the face after the pair got into a row in a BMW in Holes Bay Road on Saturday morning. Police say they know each other.

The initial altercation occurred inside a silver BMW X5 when a 72-year-old local man was allegedly punched in the mouth. He sustained a cut to his lip.

It is reported that both men then left the vehicle and exchanged words in the car park before a further altercation occurred. The second man then got into a silver Land Rover Discovery.

A 48-year-old man from Wrexham voluntary attended the police station to be questioned on suspicion of assault and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police Constable Riona Hanley, of Poole police, said:

"This incident occurred on a Saturday morning and, while it may not have been as busy as normal because of the snow, I believe there were a number of people in the area at the time who may have witnessed all or part of the incident.

"I would ask anyone who did witness an incident between two men in the area at the relevant time to please contact Dorset Police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55180032648. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.