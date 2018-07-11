Man Charged With Landlady Murder In Bournemouth

A man's been charged with the murder of his Venezuelan landlady in Bournemouth.

Stela Domador-Kuzma, a 34-year-old Venezuelan national, was found dead in her flat in Bournemouth on the morning of Sunday 8 July 2018.

Officers were called at 5am by the ambulance service to the area of Richmond Hill in response to reports that a man had been found with stab wounds to his leg.

Following a number of enquiries officers found Stela's body in her flat at Richmond Gardens. A knife was also recovered from the scene.

A post-mortem examination was held on Monday 9 July 2018 and found Stela died as a result of stab wounds.

Her family is being updated and supported by specially-trained officers.

The injured man, Ryan Justin Thornton who is 20 years old and from Bournemouth, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder but was taken to hospital. He was released from hospital on the evening of Tuesday 10 July 2018 and was questioned by officers.

He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Thursday 12 July charged with murder.

Detective Inspector Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team said:

"Stela had only lived at the flat for a week and Ryan Thornton was a tenant renting a separate room.

"Following a fast moving and detailed investigation, we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised the charge.

"Family liaison officers have updated Stela's family with this development and our thoughts are with them all at this extremely difficult time.

"It is important to stress - as is typical in such circumstances - that it would be entirely inappropriate for Dorset Police to comment further ahead of the trial. It is vital that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.

"I continue to appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, or has information that could assist our investigation, to please get in touch. The timings that we are focussing on in particular are between 7.30pm on Saturday evening and 5am on Sunday morning in the area of Richmond Hill, Richmond Gardens and Dalkeith Lane steps."

Stela's family has today issued the following tribute:

"Stela you have always been the sunshine of our family, a unique person with strong will that never lost sight of what was important in life: family, friends, joy and achievements.

"You touched the heart of your friends and colleagues with your fun, jovial personality and your spirit of "joie de vivre". Anybody who knew you admired your sense of humour, work ethic and BIG heart!

"Always positive, enthusiastic and adventurous, you weren't too sure what life would throw at you next but you had the courage to take the next steps and move on to better things.

"Stela you made the difficult decision of leaving your home country and family behind in the hope of finding a new future in a place where peace and justice existed. A place where you felt safe to walk alone at night, you made Bournemouth your new home despite the cold weather as you fell in love with its beautiful landscape and beach. You soldiered on through the British summer with a jacket and scarf, jokes and a big smile on your face.

"Every year your dream was to get our big family spread around the world together and celebrate Christmas as we used to do at Baba's house when we were kids

"These words are not to say goodbye but to let you know that you are more alive than ever in our hearts and minds. You live around us as if nothing had happened, in our memories and our plans that we will put on hold until we meet again.

"Thank you for all the amazing memories and moments that will forever be with us.

"Lord give eternal rest and shine for eternal light. We love you forever."