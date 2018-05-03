Man Critical After Boscombe Stabbing

A man's in a life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Boscombe.

He was flown to Southampton General for emergency treatment after being found in Windsor Road last night. A cordon's in place there while detectives investigate.

Officers will do extra patrols in the area over the next few days.

Dorset Police were called by the ambulance service just before 8pm on Wednesday 2 May following reports that a man had sustained stab wounds to his upper body.

The injured man, who is aged in his 20s, was taken to Southampton General Hospital by air ambulance for emergency treatment.

Officers carried out a search of the area but no arrests have been made.

Detective Inspector Neil Wright, of Bournemouth CID, said:

"I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the Windsor Road area at the relevant time and who may have witnessed the incident or seen someone or a group of people running away from the scene.

"We have not yet been able to speak to the victim to ascertain whether he knows who is responsible for this serious assault.

"I appreciate this incident is understandably concerning for local residents and I would like to reassure them that a full and thorough investigation is underway."

Anyone with community concerns is encouraged to approach officers from their local neighbourhood policing team who will be carrying out additional patrols over the coming days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 2:449. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Separately, a man's being treated for severe head injuries after he was found in Boscombe. Police were called to Churchill Road yesterday afternoon, and are looking into what happened.

Officers are also carrying out house-to-house visits and making CCTV enquiries.

Detective Inspector Neil Wright, of Bournemouth CID, said:

"At this time we do not know how this man came to sustain his injuries and whether anyone else was involved.

"This incident happened at a busy time of the day and I would urge anyone who saw the man or witnessed what happened and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us.

"From our initial CCTV enquiries we know there were a number of school children in the area and I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was on their way from home from school and may have seen or heard something that could be relevant to my investigation."

Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out additional patrols and can be approached with any community concerns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 2:317. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.