Man Dead And Woman In Critical Condition In Poole

Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of murder and GBH in Poole - after a man died and a woman was left critical in hospital.

His body was found in woods off Leicester Road early yesterday - after she'd collapsed with bruising in Knowlton Road on Saturday.

The woman in her 40s was transferred to the critical care unit after being admitted to hospital on Saturday 7 July.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of how the woman came to be in such a critical condition. A property in Knowlton Road forms part of that ongoing investigation.

At 2.20pm yesterday officers were called to reports that the body of a man had been found in woods off Leicester Road. He has yet to be identified and his next of kin have not been notified.

At this time his death is being treated as suspicious. The area has been cordoned off while officers carry out their investigations.

Detectives from Bournemouth CID are investigating both incidents.

A 40-year-old man from Poole has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on the woman and on suspicion of murder in relation to the second incident and is currently assisting officers with their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Symms, of Bournemouth CID, said:

"These investigations are in the very early stages and at this time there is little more information we can give.

"I would like to reassure the public that our enquiries will be detailed and I would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding while we carry out our investigations.

"I would urge anyone who has any information in relation to either investigation to please contact Dorset Police."

Poole Neighbourhood Inspector Ady Thompson said:

"Residents will see a police presence at both Leicester Road and Knowlton Road and will see some extra neighbourhood patrols on the streets over the next few days.

"Anybody who has any concerns is encouraged to approach these officers and speak to them, or call 101. Always call 999 in an emergency."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 11:268. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.