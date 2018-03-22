Man Jailed For Bournemouth Attempted Murder

A man, who slashed a teenager's throat with a knife in Bournemouth, has been jailed for 21 years.

Kevin Boyle, who's 60 and from Wootton Gardens, was found guilty of attacking the student - after a row at the Camel Bar in Old Christchurch Road. The victim needed 49 stitches.

Boyle was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday 22 March 2018, after being found guilty of the offence following a trial at the same court. He was also told he would spend an additional five years on licence upon his release from prison.

At around 4.10am on Friday 17 August 2017 Boyle was involved in an altercation with door staff at the Camel Bar in Old Christchurch Road.

During the altercation the baseball cap Boyle was wearing fell off and two young men hid it under a parked car.

The two men then ushered Boyle away from the bar and he left the scene.

Boyle's victim, an 18-year-old student who had been out celebrating his A level results, was not involved in the initial incident outside the Camel Bar but is similar in appearance to one of the young men involved and the prosecution case was that he was mistakenly targeted by the defendant.

The student left the Camel Bar at 6am and went to a nearby cashpoint in Old Christchurch Road.

Boyle, who lived a short distance away in Wootton Gardens, was seen on CCTV having apparently been home to change his clothes and was waiting outside the venue from around 5.45am.

He then approached the teenager from behind while he was at the cashpoint, removed something from his pocket and slashed his victim's throat.

The student was left with a 23 centimetre-long wound to his throat that required 49 stitches.

Following enquiries by detectives, Boyle was arrested at his flat in Wootton Gardens on the evening of Friday 18 August 2017.

Detective Constable Chris Griffin, of Bournemouth CID, said:

"The violent actions of Kevin Boyle in the early hours of Friday 17 August 2017 could so easily have resulted in the tragic death of an innocent young man.

"The attack will have a long lasting impact on his victim and I hope the sentence imposed demonstrates that this shocking level of violence will not be tolerated.

"I would like to praise the victim and all the witnesses who came forward for their support during the investigation and the courage they showed giving evidence during the trial.

"Through extensive CCTV enquiries and other investigative work we were able to identify Boyle as the culprit and compile enough evidence to bring him to justice for this horrific offence. I would like to thank all my fellow officers and colleagues who assisted in the investigation."