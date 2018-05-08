Man Jailed For Carrying Shotgun Around Bournemouth

A man's been jailed for five years for carrying a shotgun through Bournemouth.

Jamie Homer was spotted with the weapon at the train station then along Poole Road, in March.

The 24-year-old, of no fixed address, admitted firearms offences, saying he found the gun on the beach.

At 7.43am on Friday 30 March 2018, Dorset Police received a call from a member of the public stating that a man had admitted to being in possession of a shotgun at Bournemouth train station. The man - now known as Homer - then walked toward Branksome train station.

At 8.11am the same day, two police officers were driving along Poole Road in the direction of Westbourne when they spotted Homer who matched the description of the man carrying the shotgun.

He was arrested and while being cautioned he said: "I am not going to lie to you, there's a shotgun in my bag, I found it on the beach."

A bag he was carrying was examined and a number of pieces that resembled a dismantled shotgun wrapped in waterproof clothing were located.

The firearm was examined by specialist officers and it was deemed to be a prohibited weapon.

In interview Homer failed to account for why he had the weapon.

Detective Constable Adam Carr, of Bournemouth CID, said:

"Officers acted very swiftly following the report to find Homer, which meant we were able to apprehend him and take a prohibited firearm off the streets.

"We will not tolerate anyone carrying a prohibited firearm in public and I hope the sentence handed down will send out a very strong message that you will be caught an dealt with robustly by the court."