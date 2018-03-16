Men Jailed For Armed Raid On Bournemouth Jewellers

Two men are starting almost 30 years in jail between them, after a violent armed robbery at a Bournemouth jewellers.

Staff were threatened with imitation guns, as the men smashed cabinets and stole £205,000 of luxury watches.

Michael Adiat, 23 and of Maundeville Street in London, and Mustafa Ali, 25 and of Bailey Close in London, were sentenced on Thursday 15 March 2018 at Bournemouth Crown Court after pleading guilty to robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Ali (above right) also pleaded guilty to three other robberies at jewellers in Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Essex.

Ali was jailed for 16 years and told he would be subject to an extended five-year licence period. Adiat (pictured, left) was sentenced to 12 years in prison with a three-year extended licence period.

The robbery took place at Franses Jewellers on Westover Road on Tuesday 31 January 2017.

At around 4.30pm Ali and Adiat entered the store with a brown holdall, expressing their interest in buying Patek watches. The pair tried on two watches and discussed which they preferred.

After around nine minutes both men suddenly stood up and produced imitation hand guns from their waistbands. Adiat took hold of one member of staff and held a gun to his head. Ali then used a lump hammer to smash a display cabinet, cutting his own hand in the process.

A second staff member managed to return to a room to the rear of the store where he pressed the panic alarm.

Ali and Adiat fled the shop carrying the brown holdall containing watches and jewellery and got into a blue Ford Focus.

A witness managed to take down the vehicle registration number and a short time later the car was stopped by armed police on Wessex Way in Bournemouth.

Officers discovered two guns and two hammers inside the vehicle, one with Ali's blood on it. The items stolen were also recovered.

Detective Constable Jo Regan, of Bournemouth CID, said:

"This was a violent offence and a very frightening ordeal for the victims, who all showed considerable bravery in the circumstances.

"I hope the sentence imposed by the court will send out a clear message that this kind of offending will not be tolerated."