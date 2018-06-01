Poole-Based Lush Slammed Over #SpyCops Campaign

Poole-based cosmetics firm Lush has seen a social media backlash over what's being called an 'anti-police' marketing campaign.

Its stores and website have imagery accusing British police of "spying" and being "paid to lie".

Lush says it's joining campaigners and activists 'fighting for justice'.

Retired police officer Peter Kirkham called on people to throw out their Lush products and boycott the company.

He tweeted to his 12,000 followers:

"Dear @LushLtd Your anti police advertising campaign is an utter disgrace.

"It stereotypes ALL police officers as corrupt & includes some fundamental misrepresentations of the facts.

"I trust that you will never again seek police assistance if you are the victims of crime."

He added: "If you support the police, especially at this time when they're under attack from all sides & struggling to maintain any police service at all, you may wish to boycott @LushLtd over their appalling campaign.

"Check your cupboards too, and #FlushLush if you find any of their stuff!"

The Lush website says:

'Behind the stories and allegations, a public inquiry first set up in 2015 by the then Home Secretary Theresa May is taking place into undercover policing. However, many of those who have been spied upon feel such a lack of confidence in the approach of the Inquiry, that they staged a walk out at a hearing earlier this year (21st March, 2018).

'But they did not go quietly. These people are campaigners and activists - fighting for justice lies at the heart of everything they do and believe in and now, campaigning groups Police Spies Out Of Lives (PSOOL) and Campaign Opposing Police Surveillance (COPS) are working together to take a stand.

'The campaigners have laid out their demands, and are now joining together with Lush to get their message spread further.

'PSOOL and COPS have already launched a petition asking the UK’s new Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, to make some major changes to the current public inquiry.

'In addition, Lush stores across the UK are now stocked up with postcards addressed to him, which members of the public can sign. The postcards call for a panel of experts to be instructed to assist the Chair of the Inquiry, and for the Inquiry to be extended to include Scotland. They also ask for three things to be released: the cover names of the officers, the names of the groups they spied on, and the personal files of victims.

Lush's Southampton store has told Heart it is not taking part. A statement said:

'Lush is a campaigning organisation, it is at the heart of what we do. We campaign on humanitarian, environmental and conservation issues. These messages have to be genuine. It is up to each individual shop whether they take part in a campaign.

'We believe that the #spycops campaign comes from a good place. It is fighting for justice, to uphold an inquiry into undercover policing. However we believe the materials produced for this campaign can easily be misunderstood. For that reason we are not taking part in the campaign at Southampton.'