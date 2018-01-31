Poole Brothers Charged Over Private Jet Cocaine

Two brothers from Poole are among five men charged, after half a tonne of cocaine was found on a private jet.

£50 million worth was discovered at Farnborough Airport on Monday (29 January) after the plane arrived from Colombia.

An Italian living in Bournemouth and two Spanish men are also due in court.

The discovery is believed to be one of the largest recent seizures of its kind.

Martin James Neil, 48, and Stephen John Neil, 53 - from Poole, Dorset - along with the two Spaniards and Italian national were arrested after the twin-engined jet was searched when it landed at Farnborough from Bogota in Colombia.

The Border Force said the drug was hidden in 15 suitcases which were found on board.

Following the arrests National Crime Agency operations manager Siobhan Micklethwaite said described the seizure as "major", adding that it was "one of the largest flown into the UK by plane in many years".

The aircraft crew were questioned before being released without charge.

The Neil brothers, both of Bournemouth Road in Poole, are due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, alongside Italian national Alessandro Iembo, 28, of Richmond Hill, Bournemouth, and Spanish nationals Victor Franco-Lorenzo, 40, and 45-year-old Jose Ramon Miguelez-Botas.