Poole Burglar Jailed For Four Years

Jane Austen Items On Display In Winchester
Portraits, early writing, letters and a coat are among 80 items on show at Winchester Discovery Centre.
A burglar's been given four years in jail - after admitting breaking into homes in Poole, shoplifting and driving offences.
One woman woke to find Patrick Kiely in her bedroom in March. The 26-year-old, of no fixed address, grabbed jewellery and ran off.
At around 3.20am on Friday 10 March 2017 Kiely, of no fixed address, entered an address in Berkeley Avenue in Poole and disturbed the victim, who was asleep in bed.
The woman, aged in her 70s, confronted him and he grabbed jewellery from the top of her dresser before leaving the property.
He was seen to make off in a silver car. The woman was not injured in the incident.
Between 8.45am and 11.55am on Friday 17 March 2017 the defendant entered a flat in Wimborne Road in Poole and stole a safe containing around £4,000 in cash and jewellery.
Immediately afterwards residents at an address in Carlton Road, Poole, saw a silver car pull into their communal car park and leave around 20 minutes later.
A safe was found abandoned in the location.
The shoplifting offence related to the theft of goods from McColls newsagents in Blandford Road, Poole, the following day.
Kiely also admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and with no insurance.
Detective Sergeant Adam Woolman, of Bournemouth CID, said:
"Officers worked hard to secure an overwhelming amount of evidence in this case and I hope the sentence reflects that burglary offences such as these will not be tolerated.
"A burglary in your home is a very distressing experience and I would like to take this opportunity to remind residents that they can take some simple crime prevention steps to avoid becoming victims of offenders such as Kiely."
Portraits, early writing, letters and a coat are among 80 items on show at Winchester Discovery Centre.
61-year-old Guy Hedger was shot dead when intruders raided his house in St Ives near Ringwood.
37-Year-Old Man Arrested Following Collision Along Lake Road.
The 400m long MOL Triumph can hold 20,000 containers - but only has a crew of about 20.
1pm - 4pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.