Poole Burglar Jailed For Four Years

A burglar's been given four years in jail - after admitting breaking into homes in Poole, shoplifting and driving offences.

One woman woke to find Patrick Kiely in her bedroom in March. The 26-year-old, of no fixed address, grabbed jewellery and ran off.

At around 3.20am on Friday 10 March 2017 Kiely, of no fixed address, entered an address in Berkeley Avenue in Poole and disturbed the victim, who was asleep in bed.

The woman, aged in her 70s, confronted him and he grabbed jewellery from the top of her dresser before leaving the property.

He was seen to make off in a silver car. The woman was not injured in the incident.

Between 8.45am and 11.55am on Friday 17 March 2017 the defendant entered a flat in Wimborne Road in Poole and stole a safe containing around £4,000 in cash and jewellery.

Immediately afterwards residents at an address in Carlton Road, Poole, saw a silver car pull into their communal car park and leave around 20 minutes later.

A safe was found abandoned in the location.

The shoplifting offence related to the theft of goods from McColls newsagents in Blandford Road, Poole, the following day.

Kiely also admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and with no insurance.

Detective Sergeant Adam Woolman, of Bournemouth CID, said:

"Officers worked hard to secure an overwhelming amount of evidence in this case and I hope the sentence reflects that burglary offences such as these will not be tolerated.

"A burglary in your home is a very distressing experience and I would like to take this opportunity to remind residents that they can take some simple crime prevention steps to avoid becoming victims of offenders such as Kiely."