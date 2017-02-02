Three Charged Armed Raid On Bournemouth Jewellers

Woman In Court Over Portsmouth Murder
36-year-old Nadine Burden was stabbed to death at a house on Toronto Road in Fratton.
Two men and a woman have been charged over an armed robbery at a jewellers in Bournemouth.
Staff at Franses Jewellers on Westover Road were threatened with handguns on Tuesday afternoon and several items were stolen.
The trio are up in court today accused of robbery - the men are also accused of possessing a gun.
Dorset Police said:
'Detectives have today charged three people in relation to a reported armed robbery at a jewellers in Bournemouth.
'At 4.27pm on Tuesday 31 January 2017 officers were called to reports of an armed robbery at Franses Jewellers on Westover Road in Bournemouth. It was reported that two men entered the store and threatened members of staff with handguns.
'It is alleged that a number of items were stolen from the store.
'A 22-year-old London man, a 24-year-old man - of no fixed abode - and a 30-year-old Northampton woman have been charged with robbery. The two men have also been charged with possession of a firearm with intend to cause fear of violence. All three will appear at Poole Magistrates' Court today, Thursday 2 February 2017.'
22-year-old Michael Adiat of London, 24-year-old Mustafa Ali of no fixed abode and 30-year-old Jacquie Gould of Northampton have been charged with robbery.
The two men have also been charged with possession of a firearm with intend to cause fear of violence.
All three will appear at Poole Magistrates' Court today, Thursday 2 February 2017.
Plans to merge the county's nine councils into just two will go to the government, with the support of the other six.
The council's appealing after dad Jon Platt was told he didn't need to pay the £120 penalty.
The victim's still recovering and has life-changing injuries after the crash on Poole Road last October.
