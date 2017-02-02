Three Charged Armed Raid On Bournemouth Jewellers

Two men and a woman have been charged over an armed robbery at a jewellers in Bournemouth.

Staff at Franses Jewellers on Westover Road were threatened with handguns on Tuesday afternoon and several items were stolen.

The trio are up in court today accused of robbery - the men are also accused of possessing a gun.

Dorset Police said:

'Detectives have today charged three people in relation to a reported armed robbery at a jewellers in Bournemouth.

'At 4.27pm on Tuesday 31 January 2017 officers were called to reports of an armed robbery at Franses Jewellers on Westover Road in Bournemouth. It was reported that two men entered the store and threatened members of staff with handguns.

'It is alleged that a number of items were stolen from the store.

'A 22-year-old London man, a 24-year-old man - of no fixed abode - and a 30-year-old Northampton woman have been charged with robbery. The two men have also been charged with possession of a firearm with intend to cause fear of violence. All three will appear at Poole Magistrates' Court today, Thursday 2 February 2017.'

