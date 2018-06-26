Train Delays & Wildfire Warning During Heatwave

We may all be loving the great weather, but train companies and firefighters are issuing warnings.

Rail passengers across the South Coast could face delays all week - because the heatwave hitting the UK puts the tracks at risk of buckling. Speed restrictions are in place until Friday.

Andy Thomas, managing director of England and Wales at Network Rail, said:

"On very sunny days, rails in direct sunshine can be as much as 20C above air temperature, causing the steel to expand markedly, and could - if not carefully monitored and action taken - buckle, causing travel disruption.

"Our engineers and specialist extreme weather teams are monitoring track-side temperatures at vulnerable locations and will, if necessary, introduce temporary speed restrictions during the hottest part of the day to keep trains running, albeit more slowly than normal."

As temperatures continue to rise, Dorset fire crews are warning people to take extra care not to start fires on heathland and open spaces.

They're appealing to picnickers to fully extinguish camp fires and barbecues - and asking smokers not to drop cigarettes.



***************



Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service

Media release

Wildfire warning after heatwave is forecast

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service is reminding people to take care around heathland and open spaces during this warmer weather

The heatwave the UK is expected to experience this week means a heightened risk of wildfires across Dorset & Wiltshire.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire & Rescue Service Wildfire Tactical Advisor Andy Elliott says there's a heightened risk of wildfires:

"With a period of hot, dry weather being forecast, we would urge people to take real care when enjoying the sunshine in our beautiful countryside. If you do want a campfire or barbecue, please make sure that you're in a safe area and that the ashes are fully extinguished and damped down before you leave.

"Large wildfires are thankfully rare but, when they do occur, they take a great deal of resources to bring under control, which impacts the availability of appliances for property fires and other emergencies. The damage to local wildlife is also significant, often destroying ecosystems that have taken years to build up.

The Service has the following advice for enjoying the outdoors safely:

- Avoid open fires in the countryside. If you must have a fire, make sure that you're in a designated safe area.

- Put out cigarettes and other smoking materials properly before you leave your vehicle.

- Do not throw cigarette ends out of your vehicle. They could start a fire and destroy surrounding countryside.

- Site bonfires well away from buildings, fences, trees and garden structures.

- Have a garden hose to hand in case the fire starts to get out of control.

- Never use flammable liquids such as petrol or paraffin to start a bonfire.

- Don't leave bottles or glass in woodlands, as sunlight shining through the glass can cause a fire to start. Take the items home, or put them in a waste or recycling bin.

-" If you see a fire in the countryside, report it immediately. Do not try to tackle a fire yourself; usually they can't be put out with a bucket of water. Please call the fire service and leave the area as soon as possible.

- If you're intending to have a large bonfire, please advise Fire Control on 0306 799 0019 or use the form on our website - we often receive emergency calls from people who can see lots of smoke, and it helps us to know where this could be a controlled burn.

- Ensure that you know your location or a landmark so you can direct the fire service.

- Make sure you know the Countryside Code - www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-countryside-code