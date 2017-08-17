'Unknown Items' Force Bournemouth Flats Evacuation

Police say they've found 'unknown items' in a flat in North Bournemouth, which has forced the evacuation of the block overnight.

Officers went to Gillam Road after a man set fire to something in a garden.

A bomb disposal team's now assessing the items, while a man and woman are being held on suspicion of arson.

A Dorset Police statement said:

'We were called at 12.50am today, Thursday 17 August, to reports of a disturbance at a block of flats where a man was setting fire to items in the garden in Gillam Road in Bournemouth.

'Officers are at the scene, along with Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service and the South Western Ambulance Service.

'During a search of one of the flats unknown items have been found.

'A cordon has been put in place in the immediate area and, as a precaution, all residents in the flats have been evacuated for their own safety. It is thought this has affected between 20-30 people. Some have sought alternative accommodation while others are in the process of being moved to a temporary location which is being provided by Bournemouth Borough Council.'

The Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team have been called to the scene to assess the unknown items.

A 42-year-old man from Bournemouth and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and are currently assisting officers with enquiries.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Callaghan, of Dorset Police, said:

"We are working together with the Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal and partner agencies at the scene to assess the items.

"I would like to thank residents for their patience and co-operation during this time. We will provide an update once our searches have concluded."

Gary Josey, Director of Housing and Communities at Bournemouth Borough Council, said:

"We have early this morning assisted Police in relocating and ensuring the welfare of up to 30 residents from two blocks of residential properties in Gillam Road, Kinson. We will continue to assist Dorset Police in any way that we can."