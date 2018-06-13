Woman's Drink 'Spiked' On Bournemouth Beach

A woman's reported having her drink spiked on a Bournemouth beach.

She'd been with a man from a dating site at Alum Chine on Sunday, when she started feeling disorientated. She walked away but collapsed on the sand and had to be helped by some other people there.

It happened sometime between 4.30pm and 6pm on Sunday 10 June.

The victim - aged in her 30s - arranged to meet a man known as 'Johnny' who she had spoken to on a dating website.

They met on the beach and chatted on the sand near to Vesuvio restaurant, before the man went to buy bottles of alcohol for them to share.

After consuming some of the alcohol, the victim went into the sea for a short while before returning to the beach. She describes that she began to feel strange and disorientated and challenged the man before he walked off.

The victim fell to the sand for a short time before being helped up by other members of the public who then called Dorset Police.

The offender is described as white, around five feet eight inches tall with a slim build. He had blond hair and was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue and white shorts. He also spoke with an Australian accent.

Detective Sergeant Karen Penn, of Bournemouth CID, said:

"We believe the victim may have had her drink spiked and are making active enquiries in order to identify the offender.

"The incident happened at a busy location and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist with the investigation to please come forward.

"If anyone is able to identify the man by the description given, please contact Dorset Police urgently."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55180089053. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.