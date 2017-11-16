Women's Clothing Found In Gaia Pope Investigation

Police looking for missing 19-year-old Gaia Pope say they've found items of women's clothing in a field near Swanage.

Gaia Pope was last seen on CCTV, alive in Swanage on Tuesday 7th November. The last confirmed sighting of Gaia was at 3.39pm in the area of Morrison Road. She was wearing grey and white woven leggings and white trainers, a red checked shirt with white buttons.

During the weekend, officers arrested two people on suspicion of the 19-year-olds murder, they've been released under investigation. Today they have arrested a third person on suspicion of murder.

Since her disappearance searches of the land and coastline in the Swanage and surrounding area have been ongoing involving Dorset Search and Rescue, the coastguard, NPAS helicopter and specialist units from neighbouring police forces.

Gaia still hasn't been found and police continue to look for her but say a cordon is now in place after they found items of women's clothing in a field near Swanage just before 10.30am today (16th November).

A member of the public found the clothes in an area of open land, north of the coastal path.

It's important to note, at the moment, the owner of the clothes hasn't been identified, but officers involved in the search for Gaia have told her family about the discovery.

Senior Investigating Officer Neil Devoto, of Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team, said:

"Following the discovery of these items of clothing, a full and thorough search will now take place in the field and surrounding area. We have seized the clothing and investigations will now be carried out to identify who they belong to.



“We have updated Gaia’s family who continue to be supported by specially-trained officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.”

“We are doing everything possible to try and locate Gaia.



“I would like to renew my appeal to anyone who has information about where Gaia is or what has happened to her to please contact Dorset Police.



“I am also urging anyone who has seen any suspicious activity in the area of Morrison Road and Priests Way since Tuesday 7 November to please contact us.”



On Monday 13 November 2017 search warrants were carried out at two addresses in Swanage and searches there remain ongoing. As part of our investigations, three vehicles have been seized.



A 19-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman, both from the Swanage area, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They are both known to Gaia. Both individuals have been released under investigation.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 14:108. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.