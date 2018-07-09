Are You Ready For Norwich 10k Race Day?

Thousands of runners will flood the streets of Norwich for this year’s Run Norwich, which returns to the city for the fourth time on Sunday 5th August.

With a sold out capacity of 7,000 entrants, the race, organised by the Community Sports Foundation and backed by main sponsor Norse Group, is set to be the biggest yet.

This year’s unchanged route will take in a number of the city’s most iconic landmarks such as The Forum, Norwich Castle, Carrow Road and Norwich Cathedral.

Winner of the ‘Best 10k in the East of England’ at the Running Awards, the course has been designed to create a unique experience in Norwich for runners and spectators alike, with music and entertainment along the route.

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to line the route to cheer on the runners, and traditionally, areas close to the start / finish area (City Hall/Forum) and Castle Meadow, have been popular places to view the proceedings from.

This year, there will also be a number of cheer zones dotted along the route. Hosted by race sponsors Computer Service Centre, Aston Shaw, Ashtons Legal and event organisers the Community Sports Foundation, the areas are great places to give the runners that extra bit of support. Locations can be viewed on the official race map

Among the entrants are over 600 runners that will be donning yellow for this year’s official race charity the Community Sports Foundation. The charity will use the funds raised from the race to support their ambitious project to build a new community hub, known as The Nest, on the outskirts of Norwich.



Run Norwich returns to Norwich city centre on Sunday 5th August (race start: 9.30am) Find out more about this year’s race.



