Women’s Tour 2018 Arrives in East Anglia

The opening stage of the 2018 Ovo Energy Women's Tour is coming to Suffolk this Wednesday.



The race will start at Framlingham Castle at 10.30am heading towards to Southwold. The 102 riders are expected to complete the 130km in under four hours, arriving at Southwold's North Parade at around 2.10pm.



It's the third time in the race's history that Suffolk has hosted the the Grand Depart of the Women's Tour.



Stage 1 Locations and estimated times:



Here's when the riders will be passing through towns and villages on the route.

Framlingham Castle (start) - 10.30

Wickham Market - 10.49

Melton - 10.58

Woodbridge - 11.02

Kesgrave 11.16

Christchurch Park, Ipswich - 11.27

Portman Road, Ipswich - 11.31

Bramford - 11.38

Needham Market - 12.01

Stowmarket - 12.05

Debenham - 12.27

Earl Soham - 12.40

Framlingham - 12.49

Stradbroke - 13.12

Halesworth - 13.45

North Parade, Southwold (finish) - 14.09

See the interactive stage map which includes the start time and estimated finish time.

Road Closures

Southwold

Effective between 00:01 and 18:00 on 13 June, the following roads will be closed and on-street parking suspended on:

North Parade

Marlborough Road (from Pier Avenue to junction of North Parade)

Dunwich Road

Field Stile Road (from North Parade to Marlborough Road)

Between 1pm and 3pm, Pier Avenue will also be closed.

In addition, on-street parking will also be suspended from 00:01 until 12:00 on the following roads:

A1095 Halesworth Road (from the junction with Lakeside Park Drive to Pier Avenue)

Pier Avenue

North Parade

Field Stile Road

Marlborough Road

North Road

Dunwich Road

Additional parking will be available at Millennium Green Car Park, with the Pier car park open in the morning.

From the afternoon of Tuesday 12 June, ‘no waiting’ cones and signing will be positioned in areas where these on street parking restrictions apply.

Framlingham

Effective between 00:01 and 12:00 on 13 June, the following roads will be closed and on-street parking suspended on:

Bridge Street (from Riverside to Market Hill)

Market Hill

Church Street

Castle Street

On street parking will also be suspended from 00:01 until 12:00 on Wednesday 13 June on:

Fore Street

College Road (from Vyces to Well Close Square)

Well Close Square

Wickham Market

Between 08:00am and 14:00, it will be necessary to suspend on street parking on the following roads within Wickham Market:

Dallinghoo Road - Broad Road to B1438 High Street

B1078 High Street - Access Road from B1078 Wickham Bridge to Dallinghoo Road (Market Hill)

Woodbridge

Between 08:00am and 14:00, it will be necessary to suspend on street parking on the following roads within Woodbridge.