1 in 5 Phone Calls In Norfolk Fail

A survey has found that 1 in 5 calls made from mobile phones in Norfolk don't go through.

It's because of so called signal 'not spots', many of which are on the coastline.

More than 3000 miles of road and 30 railways stations were surveyed to check the connection.

The survey was carried out between February and March this year and saw a specialist company, AWTG, appointed to gather information on the extent and quality of mobile phone coverage throughout the county.

The key overall findings from the survey show:



- Phone signals for making voice calls in Norfolk were identified as a particular issue, with only 82 per cent of call attempts being successful. The call failures happened throughout the county across a broad range of locations and for all operators.

- Mobile data (3G and/or 4G) services were available in around 91 per cent of locations surveyed.

- Attempts to browse the web and stream video using mobile data were successful around 85 per cent of the time, but web browsing success rates were considerably lower across all operators on 3G.

- 4G data download speeds were good compared to the national average, particularly on EE, however 4G coverage issues were widespread which could impact on people’s experience of using the service, particularly indoors.