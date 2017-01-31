2017 Great Yarmouth Air Show Postponed

By Charlotte Sullivan, 31st January 2017, 16:23

Great Yarmouth Beach

The Great Yarmouth Air Show has been postponed this year due to higher than anticipated costs.

It was due to take place in June.

Gareth Brown, Chairman for the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area, told Heart that costs of additional security, associated with counter terrorism measures and medical cover for the show were going to be more than £130,000.

He added that they are a not for profit company and that there was only so much money they had to operate the show.

The air show benefits the economy to the tune of £10m and Gareth insists he is confident that it will go ahead this year.

