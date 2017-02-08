3rd Arrest Made Over Norwich Murder

Support For Victims Of Sexual Abuse
As police support a national campaign raising awareness of sexual abuse and violence, victims are being reminded of round-the-clock support which available to them in Norfolk.
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Norwich last year have arrested a third person.
A Home Office post mortem examination concluded Michael died as a result of severe chest and facial injuries sustained from an assault.
Officers have today arrested a third person on suspicion of murder. The man, aged in his 40s and from the Norwich area, is currently in police custody and will be questioned later today.
Two other people, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s, who were previously arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail pending further enquiries until later this month.
As police support a national campaign raising awareness of sexual abuse and violence, victims are being reminded of round-the-clock support which available to them in Norfolk.
Colchester Hospital University NHS Foundation Trust and Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust to explore long term partnership for patient care.
The Great Yarmouth Air Show, planned for June this year, has been postponed.
The Ministry of Defence will do "everything we possibly can'' in the search for missing serviceman Corrie McKeague, a minister has said.
1pm - 3pm
Mariah Carey We Belong Together
13:22
Bon Jovi Always
13:18
Anita Baker Sweet Love
13:14
Backstreet Boys As Long As You Love Me
13:07
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments