3rd Arrest Made Over Norwich Murder

By Chantel Thompson, 8th February 2017, 12:54

police tape

Comments

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Norwich last year have arrested a third person.

Michael Currer, known as Mick to his friends and family, aged 59, was found dead at his home address in Saffron Square on Saturday 12 November 2016.

A Home Office post mortem examination concluded Michael died as a result of severe chest and facial injuries sustained from an assault.

Officers have today arrested a third person on suspicion of murder. The man, aged in his 40s and from the Norwich area, is currently in police custody and will be questioned later today.

Two other people, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s, who were previously arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail pending further enquiries until later this month.

 

