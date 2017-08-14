A47 Improvements Revealed

14th August 2017

A47 improvements

Comments

Highways England have revealed their plans for £300 million of improvements to the A47 between Norwich and Peterborough.

Their preferred route changes include dualling two stretches of the road in Norfolk, between Blofield and North Burlingham and North Tuddenham and Easton.

The plans also include improving junctions and roundabouts, changing the layout of the Thickthorn roundabout and two roundabouts in Great Yarmouth.

It follows a public consultation where people were invited to have their say on what route changes they would like to see.

Philip Davie from Highways England said: "For the user of the A47 it will improve journey times, it will improve safety, it will also improve resilience on the network, so if there is any issue or an incident it will make it easier to bypass that incident and keep the traffic flowing."

Work is expected to start on the road in March 2020.

