Another teenager stabbed in Ipswich

14 June 2018, 05:01

tape

Another teenager has been stabbed in Ipswich.

A 16 year old has life-threatening injuries after the attack at a McDonald's in Ravenswood Avenue at around 7.30 last night.

Within hours, detectives arrested four people.

It follows two other high-profile stabbings in the town this month.

On Saturday 2nd June, teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed to death. Then on Monday 11th June a man in his 20s was left seriously injured after being stabbed at least ten times.

Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Parkes said: "We have arrested four people in connection in what is still a dynamic situation.

"The victim remains in a critical condition and we are at the hospital supporting the victim's family.

"The support of the public remains absolutely crucial and I urge anyone who may have the slightest information to call us straight away."

