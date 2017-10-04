Armed Police In Ipswich After Assault Involving Guns

Armed police have been called out to Ipswich after reports five men with guns threatened people in a home in the town.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 4.55pm today, Tuesday 3 October, to reports that five men had entered a property in Grove Lane, two of them brandishing guns. The three occupants (two female & one male) were threatened before one of them was assaulted, sustaining minor injuries. The suspects then left the building.

"Officers, including armed units and supported by an National Police Air Service helicopter, attended the address and conducted a search of the area for the offenders.

"At around 6.20pm officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear. He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. A part of Grove Lane was closed whilst the incident was ongoing but has now reopened.

"Detectives currently believe that this was a targeted incident, but are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact South CID in Ipswich on 101 quoting reference CAD 307 of 3 October."