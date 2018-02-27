Beast From The East Hits East Anglia

The Beast from the East has arrived in the UK, with 69 schools in East Anglia closed so far this morning.

Temperatures will be below freezing all day in places like Norwich and Ipswich.

A yellow weather warning for snow is in place across East Anglia until midday.

The roads have been described as hazardous.

There's not been too much trouble at Norwich airport, but it's a different story on the trains.

There's no service at all between Norwich - and Sheringham, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

Or between Ipswich - and Felixstow and Lowestoft.

And reduced services between Norwich and Liverpool Street.

Juliette Maxam from Greater Anglia told Heart it's tough to keep the tracks clear.

"The points are the things on the rails that make the train go in the right direction basically.

"And they can get frozen - traffic doesn't belt along at 70mph when it's snowy and icy - and neither can the trains go at full pelt."

Check out the five day weather forecast here

Check out the latest traffic and travel for Norfolk and Suffolk here