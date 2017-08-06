Body Found In East Harling

500 Suffolk Jobs To Be Lost
Engineering firm Delphi Diesel Systems is going to close their plant in Suffolk, with a loss of 500 jobs.
Police are currently investigating a sudden death in East Harling.
Officers were called at approximately 10.45am yesterday morning to reports that the body of a man had been found in woodland near the Fiveways Junction.
A seal remains in place at the location while officers continue with their enquiries. The death is currently being treated as unexplained.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have further information on the incident.
Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
A Suffolk vicar who filmed men in a public toilet on his mobile has been given a four-month suspended sentence.
A former Eastenders actor from Norfolk has admitted 6 sexual offences against three teenage girls.
A 74 year old woman has died in a house fire in Beccles.
