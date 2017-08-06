Body Found In East Harling

Police are currently investigating a sudden death in East Harling.

Officers were called at approximately 10.45am yesterday morning to reports that the body of a man had been found in woodland near the Fiveways Junction.



A seal remains in place at the location while officers continue with their enquiries. The death is currently being treated as unexplained.



Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have further information on the incident.



Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.