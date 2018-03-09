Boost For New Norfolk Children's Hospice

9 March 2018, 07:07

EACH

Another half a million pounds has been given towards a new children's hospice being built in Norfolk.

The County Council are giving the money to charity, East Anglian Children's Hospices.

It means they only have to find another £2 million to finish their Nook.

"It recognises the importance of the work that we do," the charity's Director of Care Tracy Rennie told Heart.

"And I think it gives confidence to some of our other funders that we really do mean business.

"And hopefully it gives a strong message to the community in Norfolk that we're in this together and we really want to make a difference for the children and familes in Norfolk."

EACH's Nook appeal launched in 2014 and has so far raised £7.8 million.

Building is now underway at the site in Framingham Earl.

