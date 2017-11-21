CCTV after Ipswich Sexual Assault

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a sexual assault in Ipswich.

Officers are issuing a CCTV image of a man they would like to trace after the incident on Wednesday 8 November.

At approximately 11:40am, a woman in her late teens was on the River Path, just off West End Road near the Sir Bobby Robson Bridge, when she was approached from behind by a man who placed his arm around her shoulders, pulling her towards him.

He then released the woman as he walked away but, within a minute, had turned back towards her and touched her inappropriately. The woman walked away from him but has been left shaken by the incident.

Police need to trace the man involved who is described as white, possibly in his 40s, with dark, greying hair which is short at the sides. He was reported as wearing dark grey jogging bottoms, a black hoodie and black Slazenger trainers, believed to have a white stripe on them. It is thought the man walked in the direction of London Road following the incident.

Anyone with information about who this man is should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 72183/17.