CCTV Appeal After Sexual Assault In Ipswich

9 September 2017, 06:45

sex ass cctv ipswich

Police want to speak to a man after a sexual assault in Ipswich.

I happened at around 12.15pm on 4 August 2017 at a building society on the Buttermarket in the town.

A man used one of his hands to touch a female inappropriately and make inappropriate comments to her.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

Anyone who may recognise him or anyone who has information should contact on PC Jordan Cook at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/52748/17. Alternatively contact the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

 

Trending on Heart

This Morning Holly and Phil

Holly Willoughby Left In Stitches After Cheeky Puppy Blunder

Scarlett Moffat Im A Celeb Extra Camp

Scarlett Moffatt's Role On This Year's 'I'm A Celeb' Has Been Revealed
James Blunt Chief Tinder Office

James Blunt Mocks Dating Profiles In Hilarious Ad

Cilla Black

Cilla The Musical stars THIS Corrie actor

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hurricane Irma destruction like 'scene from a horror film'

Millennials wish they had grown up in their parents' era, says a think-tank

Hurricane Irma approaches Florida as 5.6 million told to 'go now'

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News