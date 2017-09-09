CCTV Appeal After Sexual Assault In Ipswich

Police want to speak to a man after a sexual assault in Ipswich.

I happened at around 12.15pm on 4 August 2017 at a building society on the Buttermarket in the town.

A man used one of his hands to touch a female inappropriately and make inappropriate comments to her.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

Anyone who may recognise him or anyone who has information should contact on PC Jordan Cook at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/52748/17. Alternatively contact the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.