Corrie McKeague 'Most Likely' To Be In Landfill

27 October 2017, 16:51

A review into Suffolk Police’s handling of the Corrie McKeague investigation has concluded that the airman’s body is 'most likely' to be in a landfill site.

The report by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit also added the force had explored all reasonable lines of inquiry - with no new leads needing to be looked at.

Police started searching the landfill site in Milton again this week.

After receiving the report into the review, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed that it will not be released due to it containing operationally sensitive material.

Suffolk Police said:

"The review was conducted by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit. The report concludes that police have conducted a thorough, methodical and detailed investigation and explored all reasonable lines of inquiry with no new further leads needing to be pursued.

The review also concludes that Corrie is most likely to be in the Milton landfill site and the review also supports the continued search of the eastern end of cell 22 at the Milton landfill site which began on Monday 23rd October"

