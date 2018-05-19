Dereham teenager attends royal wedding

A teenager from Dereham will be at today's Royal Wedding on the invitation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

But for 17 year old Keelan Meredith-Jenkins, it's not just an invite - but a reminder of how far he's come.

It's recognition for his work with bereavement charity Nelson's Journey - which he got involved with after his dad died five years ago.

Now he helps other young people come to terms with their losses.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to go to a royal wedding - I think that's just pretty cool," Keelan told Heart.

"It'll mean so much to me because of the amount they {Nelson's Journey} supported me - it's just, I wouldn't be where I am today without them."

Keelan's taking his mum Julie as his plus one.

"He would be bursting, he would be so immenseley proud," Julie said of Keelan's father.

"He {Keelan}'s going to wear one of his dad's watches on the day.

"If he's looking down, which I'm sure he is, he'll be beaming. He would just - he'd probably cry."