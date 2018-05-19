Dereham teenager attends royal wedding
19 May 2018, 09:29
A teenager from Dereham will be at today's Royal Wedding on the invitation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
But for 17 year old Keelan Meredith-Jenkins, it's not just an invite - but a reminder of how far he's come.
It's recognition for his work with bereavement charity Nelson's Journey - which he got involved with after his dad died five years ago.
Now he helps other young people come to terms with their losses.
"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to go to a royal wedding - I think that's just pretty cool," Keelan told Heart.
"It'll mean so much to me because of the amount they {Nelson's Journey} supported me - it's just, I wouldn't be where I am today without them."
Keelan's taking his mum Julie as his plus one.
"He would be bursting, he would be so immenseley proud," Julie said of Keelan's father.
"He {Keelan}'s going to wear one of his dad's watches on the day.
"If he's looking down, which I'm sure he is, he'll be beaming. He would just - he'd probably cry."