Double Stabbing In Ipswich Overnight

It's happened just days after a 16 year old boy was also stabbed in the town.

Police were called shortly before 11 pm to reports that two people, a man thought to be in his thirties and a woman in her forties had been stabbed at an address on Hilton Road.

Both have been taken to hospital.

The man has sustained multiple stab wounds to his legs, hand and arm.

He is described as being in a serious but stable condition.

The woman has sustained a single stab wound to her leg.

The suspects are described as two men.

It is not known at this time if they left by foot on in a vehicle.

A scene is on at the address and will remain in place overnight.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD number 523 of 21 August. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill out an anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.