East Harling: Detectives To Explore All Avenues

Detectives leading the investigation into Peter Wrighton's murder have pledged that they will be ‘exploring all avenues' in their bid to find out what happened to him.

The search continues after Peter's body was found at 10.45am on Saturday 5 August 2017 in woodland area near to the five ways junction in East Harling.

Detective Superintendent Andy Smith said:” We have already heard from more than 220 people but we will be exploring all avenues in our enquiries and we are still keen to hear from more.

"In particular we want to be called by or about two different men who were seen in different areas close to the murder scene. "These men are described as:

White, with a tanned complexion, aged 25-30 years and between 5'9'' and 5'11'' tall. He was of an athletic build with short dark wavy hair and dark eyes. It is believed he was wearing a grey or blue t-shirt and grey floppy gym style shorts above the knee and heavy duty flip flops. He was seen within the boundary marked on the map in red. White, aged 30 to 50 years old, of a medium build and wearing dark coloured clothing. He was seen walking without a dog in the northern area of the heath.

Det Supt Andy Smith added, "We know there will be other key witnesses, for instance the man who was changing his top in previous appeals has been identified and will be spoken to in due course. This goes to show how important our appeals are and there will be more people we need to speak to in the coming days. We will also be appealing to them directly for information to help us in this investigation. These descriptions will be published on our social media channels, website and through the media.

"We already know that Peter's last known sighting was within the Kenninghall Post Office between 10:08 and 10:12am on Saturday but we still want to hear from anyone who saw him either before that time or after. His car, a red Skoda Fabia, was parked close to The Street, the road close to the heathland where he was walking his dogs Dylan and Gemma.

"We also want to hear from delivery drivers who might have travelled through or have been in the area on Saturday and who could have important dash cam footage for us to review. In addition, anyone else with images or footages of the area should contact us.

"The breadth of investigation is far reaching and involves numerous strands. Our main lines of enquiry include forensic investigations, extensive searches, witness interviews, house to house liaison, CCTV enquiries and close liaison with Peter's family.”

"The Family Liaison Officers (FLOs) assigned to this investigation work closely with the family, who are partners in the investigation, to offer both support and to assist in the investigation. FLOs offer support to the family around the clock, giving advice and guidance.

"A team of Police Search Advisors are leading a number of searches at the scene. The search area is considerable and the search team are using a range of detection techniques and methods including use of metal detectors and dogs. It has been fingertip level searches in key areas to ensure all available evidence is identified and recovered.

Forensic examinations are progressing under the direction of a Crime Scene Co-Ordinator and two Senior Crime Scene Investigators. A variety of specialists are supporting these examinations usingForensic Service providers to access the latest scientific techniques.

Norfolk's County Policing Commander, Chief Superintendent Mike Fawcett, addressed local residents' concerns and said: "This is a significant murder investigation for the Constabulary. As such we now have over 100 officers and staff working on this enquiry with specialist officers from the National Crime Agency and other Forces and partners offering assistance. We have also been using our drone to take images of the scene.

"I can assure local residents that our presence will remain in the area for the foreseeable future and I hope this provides local communities with confidence that we are here to support and protect them."