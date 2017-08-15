East Harling Murder Trial Expected Next Year

A47 Improvements Revealed
Plans to improve the A47 between Norwich and Peterborough have been revealed.
A 23-year-old man charged with the murder of an elderly dog walker has been remanded in custody ahead of a trial next year.
Alexander Palmer appeared at Norwich Crown Court accused of murdering 83-year-old grandfather Peter Wrighton, from Banham, Norfolk.
The defendant appeared by videolink from Norwich Prison, sitting beside a prison officer and wearing a yellow and green tracksuit.
No plea was taken and he was remanded in custody ahead of a provisional trial date of February 12 2018, which is estimated to last two weeks.
Palmer, who spoke only to confirm his details, is next due before the courts on September 12 2017 for a plea hearing.
The body of retired BT worker Mr Wrighton, who had been walking his two dogs, was found in woodland near the village of East Harling on August 5.
He had been repeatedly stabbed in the neck and head.
Judge Stephen Holt told Palmer, of Freesia Way, Cringleford, that he would be remanded in custody.
More than a dozen members of the public attended the hearing, which was moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate them.
Man charged with murder of dog walker in East Harling to appear at crown Court tomorrow.
Detectives investigating the murder of an elderly man near East Harling have this morning arrested a man from the local area.
Police say they've found no trace of missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague in waste collected from a site near Ipswich.
