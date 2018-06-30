Enquiries Into Norwich Shooting Continue

A third teenager arrested in connection with a shooting in Norwich this week, has been released under investigation.

A 17-year-old male was arrested yesterday afternoon in connection with the incident and questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

It follows an incident in the early hours of Wednesday morning when police were called to Adelaide Street where a 19-year-old man from London was found with a gunshot wound to his back.



Two other people, aged 17 and 26, arrested on Thursday have also been released under investigation as the enquiry continues.



Police are still keen to hear from witnesses who may have seen a small white hatchback near to the scene around the time of the attack.



Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101.



Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.