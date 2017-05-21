Family Pay Tribute: Yarmouth Death

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of a young woman in Great Yarmouth.

Officers were called to a property in Marlborough Terrace at 9.30 on Friday morning following reports of a collapsed female.

21-year-old Hannah Williamson, from Freethorpe, died at the scene.

A post mortem examination into the cause of death has proved inconclusive and further tests are due to be carried out.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained at this stage and the address remains sealed off whilst enquiries continue.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the incident on Friday 19 May and remains in police custody.

Meanwhile the family of Hannah Williamson have issued the following statement: "Hannah was a beautiful young woman inside and out. She loved life and was always full of fun. Above everything Hannah adored her animals. We are left devastated by the news of her death and would appreciate our privacy at this very difficult time.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Norfolk Constabulary on101.