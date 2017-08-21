Five Arrested After Ipswich Stabbing

Detectives have arrested two men and two boys on suspicion of attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed repeatedly.

Suffolk Police said the victim, who sustained multiple stab wounds to his body and legs after he was attacked in Ipswich, was in a stable condition in hospital.



Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Landseer Road at around 10.40pm on Saturday.



The attackers were believed to have fled on foot, heading in the direction of Nacton Road.



Police arrested two men and two boys on suspicion of attempted murder - a 62-year-old, a 22-year-old, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old.



A fifth person, a 46-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.



All five suspects are being held for questioning, and detectives are appealing to trace three teenage boys as potential witnesses who may have vital information.



They are described as white and aged between 14 and 16, and were seen walking towards Ipswich town centre along Landseer Road from Nacton Road at the time of the incident.



Detective Chief Inspector Jeff Yaxley said it was believed to be a targeted attack.