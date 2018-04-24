Food Bank Usage Rises In East Anglia

Record numbers of emergency food supplies are being handed out by food banks.

The Trussell Trust says its network distributed more than 1.3 million three-day food parcels in the year to March, a 13 per cent increase on the previous 12 months.

Almost half a million went to children, said the trust, which runs more than 400 food banks across the UK.

A growing proportion of referrals to food banks were due to benefit levels not covering the cost of essential goods and services.

More than 27,000 parcels were given to people in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Matthew Scade from Waveney Foodbank in Eye says they've previously seen an average increase in demand of 15 per cent year on year, but the last 12 months has shown a dramatic increase of around 64 per cent.

He told Heart the harsh winter hasn't helped.

"With the announcements that several of the big energy companies have introduced inflation-busting price rises, it's no surprise that more and more families have to use the foodbank.

"We're finding more and more {parents} regularly go without food each week to allow their children to be able to have a nutritious meal."