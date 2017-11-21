Crime Forensic Tests To Be Looked At Again

Forensic evidence for crime cases in Norfolk and Suffolk are being retested after alleged tampering.

An investigation over alleged manipulation has identified more than 10,000 cases which "may have been affected", the National Police Chiefs' Council has said.

The NPCC said three-quarters of the cases, across 42 police forces, were traffic offences such as drug driving, with the rest including violent crime, sexual offences and unexplained deaths.