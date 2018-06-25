Forensic Work Following Rape In Ipswich

Police are re-appealing for witnesses or information following a reported serious sexual assault in Ipswich which took place on Saturday 23 June.

The incident took place in the vicinity of St Margaret's Church, Bolton Lane, sometime just before 9.30pm.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was behind the church, in the churchyard, when a man came from behind her and pulled her to the ground. It is reported that the man then raped the woman, before he left via the front of the church and walked off in the direction of Cobbold Street.

The man is described as having an Eastern European accent, possibly Russian. No further description is available at this time.

Police were quickly on the scene and arrested two men in connection with the incident. Both have now been released under investigation.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Extensive CCTV, house to house and forensic work are being conducted as part of the investigation to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place. Officers are appealing for anybody who may have dashcam, mobile phone or private CCTV footage that could assist the inquiry to contact Police.

Witnesses or anybody who has any information regarding the incident are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.