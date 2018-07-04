Four new schools considered in Norfolk

Norfolk County Council is considering building four new schools for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

It says it would mean more children could be taught near to their homes - saving money on transport provision.

It is also looking at creating new bases at several mainstream schools.

Councillor Penny Carpenter, chairman of the children's services committee, said: "Children with special educational needs and disabilities are among our most vulnerable children and we want them to be able to go to good schools, near to their homes and families.

"We know that a big programme of work is needed and we need to look at the best places for new schools and explore how we can finance what will be significant capital investment.

"We want to get this right for Norfolk's children, ensuring we can get support to children early and reduce demand on our more expensive places, which is putting huge pressure on our schools' budget. This is a national issue but it's something we are determined to address in Norfolk."

Members of the children's services committee will be asked to agree plans to explore the feasibility and impact of capital development when they meet next week.