Fresh police appeal over Ipswich stabbing

Detectives investigating the murder of 17 year old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens earlier this month are making a fresh appeal for witnesses.

The teenager was attacked by a group of people on Saturday 2nd June in Packard Avenue, and was stabbed to death.

Eight people were arrested in the days afterwards - two of which have been charged with murder.

Despite the charges and arrests so far, police are continuing to appeal to members of the public who may have any information about the attack to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Brown, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "Tomorrow will mark two weeks since the tragic death of Tavis and although we have made great progress with the investigation so far, we need everyone who has information about the attack to come forward.

"We are determined to get justice for Tavis' family and so I am directly appealing to peoples' consciences that if you saw, heard, or know anything about this horrendous crime to contact us.

"Don't stay silent. A 17-year-old boy had his life taken away in act of extreme violence and cowardice, leaving behind a devastated family who do not want other families to go through the pain they are currently experiencing.

"Just because we have arrested and charged people, we don't want other potential witnesses to think we no longer need to hear from them, because we do. If you know something then please call us."

22-year-old Aristote Yenge from Ipswich, and a 16-year-old boy from Colchester (who cannot be named for legal reasons) have both been charged with murder. They have been remanded into custody by pending their next hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday 5 July.

Five other people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder as follows: three men aged 41, 20 and 18, who were released on bail until Wednesday 4 July; and a 23-year-old man and 17-year-old boy, who were released on bail until Friday 27 June.

A 36-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released under investigation after being questioned by detectives.

Increased police patrols will continue across Ipswich over the weekend and into next week to offer reassurance to the local community. The police pod on the Nacton estate near to the junction of Packard Avenue and King's Way remains in place, allowing members of the public to speak to police officers directly.

The mobile police station will be in various locations across Ipswich over the coming weeks, including in Hening Avenue, Ravenswood on Saturday 16 June and in Dickens Road on Sunday 17 June.