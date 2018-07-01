Girl Dies After Bouncy Castle Incident In Goreleston

A young girl has died after she was reportedly thrown from a bouncy castle in Gorleston, Norfolk Police has said.

A statement said: "Police can confirm a child has sadly died following an incident in Gorleston earlier today, Sunday July 1 2018.



"Officers were called to Lower Esplanade around 11.15am following reports a child had been thrown from a bouncy castle.



"The young girl was taken to the James Paget Hospital; however sadly died.



"Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.



"A joint investigation between the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), local authority and police has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and a police cordon has been put in place at the scene whilst enquiries continue."